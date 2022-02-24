Connect with us

Trueflutter Love Fest with VBank was fun-filled for Singles | These Photos are Proof

It was a Lovely 'Malta Valentines Special Dinner' + KieKie & Enioluwa made it Fun

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners, Rewards with Cash Gifts and other Prizes

Life Continental Beer shows Commitment to Youth Development with its “Hope for Imo” Empowerment Initiative​

Alexis Galleries partnered with The Down Syndrome Foundation & Lipton Ice Tea to host the 8th Edition of FATE

Ciroc O'Clock; The Love and Amapiano Edition was Lit! Thanks to A Bar Called Paper

Adebola Williams, Grace-Charis Bassey Effah, Bolanle Olukanni, Yousef support this Edition of the Royal Daisy

Moments from Dolidol International Group's Visit to Mouka; Its Newest Acquisition

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

One of Nigeria’s leading digital banks, Vbank made the season of Valentine extra special by bringing single men and women together to mingle and connect with potential partners at the Trueflutter Love Fest, CCX Lounge, Lagos.

Cupid’s golden arrows struck many unattached men and women as they celebrated love, danced together, played fun party games, and tasted exotic food and cocktails.

Beautiful women in sultry dresses were serenaded by charming men while they participated in games in different teams. Two lucky singles won luxurious prizes; a Spa and Dinner date at facilities in the city. Vbank spiced up the day further by ensuring more singles won gift items from a raffle draw.

The day of romance was filled with sweet conversations, chemistry, and laughter as many passionate people had the opportunity to shoot shots at each other. In the spirit of love, a free photo booth sponsored by the digital bank captured many memories as toasts were made to the future.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

