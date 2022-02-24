Trueflutter Love Fest with VBank was fun-filled for Singles | These Photos are Proof

One of Nigeria’s leading digital banks, Vbank made the season of Valentine extra special by bringing single men and women together to mingle and connect with potential partners at the Trueflutter Love Fest, CCX Lounge, Lagos.

Cupid’s golden arrows struck many unattached men and women as they celebrated love, danced together, played fun party games, and tasted exotic food and cocktails.

Beautiful women in sultry dresses were serenaded by charming men while they participated in games in different teams. Two lucky singles won luxurious prizes; a Spa and Dinner date at facilities in the city. Vbank spiced up the day further by ensuring more singles won gift items from a raffle draw.

The day of romance was filled with sweet conversations, chemistry, and laughter as many passionate people had the opportunity to shoot shots at each other. In the spirit of love, a free photo booth sponsored by the digital bank captured many memories as toasts were made to the future.

Sponsored Content