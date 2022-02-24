It was a Lovely ‘Malta Valentines Special Dinner’ + KieKie & Enioluwa made it Fun

Malta Guinness, one of Africa’s top Non-Alcoholic, Adult Premium Malt drink on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, hosted popular content creators – Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, famously known as Kiekie and Adeoluwa Enioluwa, popularly known as Eni alongside couples, friends and lovers to a Malta Valentines Special dinner held to celebrate the love season.

The guests, consisting of married couples, dating couples as well as two pairs of friends were selected from the over 400 entries of consumers who shared inspiring and heart-warming stories of random acts of kindness by their partners/friends in order to stand a chance to enjoy an evening of goodness with the amiable influencers.

Asides the 3-course meal enjoyed by the guests at the well-lit Restaurant of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, there were lots of exciting activities at the dinner including games, jokes, Influencers’ Q&A sessions, Love and Life talks, and a delivery of customized Malta Guinness Bottles in a surprise gift pack for each guest.

Speaking at the dinner, Ariyo Oreoluwa, the Assistant Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, said;

“Malta Guinness recognizes the importance of sharing goodness this season whether single or taken, and we’re pleased that our customers enjoyed their dinner experience both with us and their loved ones. It is an affirmation of our commitment to ensure that everyone, everywhere enjoys a World of Good”

The dinner ended on a high with a standing ovation from the happy valentine guests, commending Malta Guinness for taking time to host them and celebrate their awe-inspiring love stories. Guests spent their final dinner moments posing for the gram with the content creators and heart-warming Malta Guinness gift boxes.

With this special Valentine experience, Malta Guinness continues its commitment to spreading a World of Good through various initiatives including Malta Goodness Icons, Malta Travel Activation, Malta Meal Partnerships, among others.

For more exciting details about the “Enjoy A World of Good” Campaign, follow Malta Guinness – @maltaguinessng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #MaltaValentinesSpecial.

