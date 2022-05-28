It’s #AChocolateLoveStory White Wedding & We’re Relishing all the Beauty!

Weddings are beautiful because we get to see two people seal their love.

After loving every bit of the #AChocolateLoveStory traditional wedding, we get to also see beautiful moments from their white wedding. Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong tied the knot most beautifully with their friends, family, and loved ones in attendance.

From the bridal prep to the joining ceremony, the lovebirds certainly had their dreams come true in every way.

See first photos and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)