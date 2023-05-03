Connect with us

Events

Liquorose, Ebuka, Emmanuel, Tobi Bakre, Iyanya came through for Saga at His ‘A Subtle Reflection’ Art Exhibition

Events News Promotions

Unwind with Friends: Here's Why The Singleton is the Perfect Drink for Casual Gatherings

Events Scoop

The Most Talked-About Moments from the 2023 Met Gala

Events Movies Music

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Events Music Style

A Moment Please - Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Events News Promotions

Experience the Evolution of Artistic Vision: 'Kindred Spirits' Exhibition Celebrates 25 Years of Collaboration

Career Events News Promotions

Kigali gears up to host Africa Soft Power Summit '23: A Confluence of Creativity and Leadership | May 23 -27

Career Events Promotions

Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference 2023 is Back and ready to Transform Nigeria's Real Estate Industry

Events Music News

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

Events News Promotions

So&U Marks 33 Years of Creative Excellence With an Interesting Lineup of Activities

Events

Liquorose, Ebuka, Emmanuel, Tobi Bakre, Iyanya came through for Saga at His ‘A Subtle Reflection’ Art Exhibition

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star and hyper-realistic artist Saga’s debut art exhibition, “A Subtle Reflection,” opened for public viewing at the Omenka Gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos, on April 14. The exhibition ran until April 30, 2023, and it’s been garnering a lot of great reviews ever since.

At the exhibition, Saga’s works were displayed alongside pieces from collaborating artists Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu. The theme of the exhibition was all about self-reflection and introspection, and the artworks on display explored a range of themes, from personal identity and mental health to social issues and cultural heritage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

The exhibition attracted a lot of attention from art enthusiasts and celebrities from the film and music industries. Attendees included Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, IyanyaRic Hassani, TG Omori, LiquoroseEmmanuel, Sammie, Noble Igwe, Tobi Bakre, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sagang (@sagangfanpage)

The artworks showcased were in a diverse range of styles, from paintings to charcoal drawings, hyper-realistic pencil sketches, and mixed media pieces. Each piece offered a unique and subtle reflection on the artist’s perspective, making “A Subtle Reflection” a true celebration of the power of art to provoke thought, inspire emotion, and promote self-reflection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Check out the photos below:


 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: The Beauty of Living for Nothing

Rita Chidinma: Do You Have A Mom Brain Story?

BN Book Review: Faith by Itoro Bassey | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income – Is your Money Working for You?

Adebola Williams: A Mother to Generations – Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili At 60
css.php