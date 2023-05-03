Liquorose, Ebuka, Emmanuel, Tobi Bakre, Iyanya came through for Saga at His ‘A Subtle Reflection’ Art Exhibition

Reality TV star and hyper-realistic artist Saga’s debut art exhibition, “A Subtle Reflection,” opened for public viewing at the Omenka Gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos, on April 14. The exhibition ran until April 30, 2023, and it’s been garnering a lot of great reviews ever since.

At the exhibition, Saga’s works were displayed alongside pieces from collaborating artists Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu. The theme of the exhibition was all about self-reflection and introspection, and the artworks on display explored a range of themes, from personal identity and mental health to social issues and cultural heritage.

The exhibition attracted a lot of attention from art enthusiasts and celebrities from the film and music industries. Attendees included Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Iyanya, Ric Hassani, TG Omori, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Sammie, Noble Igwe, Tobi Bakre, and more.

The artworks showcased were in a diverse range of styles, from paintings to charcoal drawings, hyper-realistic pencil sketches, and mixed media pieces. Each piece offered a unique and subtle reflection on the artist’s perspective, making “A Subtle Reflection” a true celebration of the power of art to provoke thought, inspire emotion, and promote self-reflection.

