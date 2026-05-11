AMVCA 2026: How the Women on the Red Carpet Made Fashion the Story of the Night

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is, at its core, a celebration of African film and television. But any African woman will tell you that a high-profile event is also an opportunity, and not a single one of the ladies who walked through those Eko Hotel doors last night was going to let that opportunity pass them by.

Osas Ighodaro set the tone early with two custom Veekee James looks that had nothing in common except the level of ambition behind each of them. One was a sculptural red column gown with a towering structured collar built from horizontal crystal-edged bands. The other was a silver ball gown with a bodice covered in crystal embellishment and a skirt constructed from 400 metal sponges.

Nana Akua Addo arrived with three looks and a clear intention to make the carpet her own personal gallery. A Gothic cathedral-inspired gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu opened her night, followed by his Living Stone creation, a mermaid gown built from layered fragments of textured material that looked like the earth itself had been sculpted into a dress. She closed with a spiral fish scale gown from The Unbound Collection by Srushti Patil, carried alongside a fish-shaped beaded bag that made the whole concept complete.

And then there was Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman, who walked into the ceremony that would give her two trophies in a floor-length emerald green metallic gown with a liquid-metal finish. The bodice featured a plunging V-neckline framed by dense clusters of navy, teal, and violet 3D floral appliqués, beaded fringe, and miniature butterflies nestled within the floral detail.

A branch-like extension rose from the left shoulder, carrying multi-coloured blossoms and additional butterfly figures upward toward her face. It was a botanical world built into a neckline, and she wore it to one of the biggest nights of her career.

See how the ladies showed up below.

Idia Aisen

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Tomi Ojo

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Lydia Lawrence-Nze

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Kiky Festus

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Omowunmi Dada

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Osas Okonyon

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Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

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Ụzọamaka Power

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Sunshine Rosman

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Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair)

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Mercy Eke

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Roseline Afije ( Liquorose)

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Toni Tones

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Uche Montana

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Blessing Nze

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Bisola Aiyeola

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Imisi Ayanwale

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Doyinsola David

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Wumi Toriola

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Toyin Abraham

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Dabota Lawson

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Enado Odunsi

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Erica Nlewedim

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Uche Jombo

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Simi Drey

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Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie)