Oriflame Nigeria Launches Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0 to Promote Healthier Living

Following the success of the first Wellosophy Bootcamp, Oriflame Nigeria has launched Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0, an eight-week wellness transformation program aiming to inspire, motivate, and empower even more Nigerians to live their healthiest lives.

The initiative kicked off on Saturday, 11th January 2025 with 200 selected participants from across the country who will embark on a journey toward improved well-being.

Building on the success of Wellosophy Bootcamp 1.0

With over 100 participants across six cities, the program delivered life-changing results, transforming the lives of many through an expertly crafted regimen of nutrition, physical activity, and mindset training.

Among the many highlights of the program was the weight loss achieved by over 30 participants, who each shed at least 6 kg during the eight weeks. These success stories have inspired many others to take control of their health, and Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0 aims to do even more.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response and life-changing results of the first edition, Oriflame is doubling down on its commitment to promoting a healthier Nigeria by expanding the program and making it more accessible.

What to Expect in Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0

This edition promises to be even bigger and better, with a well-structured blend of live virtual training and three physical workout sessions spread across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Warri. Participants—fondly referred to as “Wellosophians”—will gain access to:

Expert-guided fitness sessions with renowned trainers.

Wellness coaching on good nutrition, quality sleep, and mental well-being.

Exclusive product insights and support from Oriflame’s global and local teams.

Participants will also have hands-on experience with the flagship Wellosophy Meal Replacement for Weight Control, a proven solution that has already helped many Wellosophians achieve their health goals.

Join the Wellosophy Movement

Whether you’re an Oriflame member or someone passionate about living a healthier life, Wellosophy is open to everyone. While only shortlisted participants will join the main Bootcamp, everyone is encouraged to follow along, learn from the program, and try Oriflame’s Wellosophy products.

By purchasing and using the Wellosophy range, you can kickstart your personal wellness journey and even become part of the Oriflame family, enjoying additional benefits such as:

Discounts on Oriflame products.

A supportive wellness and business community.

Opportunities to earn income by sharing the Wellosophy way of life with others.

To purchase the Wellosophy Meal Replacement, Click here or Click here to join Oriflame.

A Commitment to a Healthier Nigeria

At the heart of Oriflame’s Wellosophy initiative is a steadfast commitment to improving lives. Oriflame seeks to inspire a new wave of wellness enthusiasts who are determined to live healthier, happier lives. This initiative also reinforces Oriflame’s mission to create a community where well-being is achievable for everyone.

With Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0, Oriflame aims to inspire wellness and foster positive health impacts for families and communities across Nigeria.

Are you ready to transform your life and become the next success story? Start your journey today. Join Oriflame. Be inspired. Be transformed.

