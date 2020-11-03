Today’s Woman Magazine Special October Issue Celebrates these Woke Wonder Women

Connect with us

8 hours ago

Today’s Woman Magazine Special October 2020 Issue focuses on a breakdown of how women took center stage at the #ENDSARS protests which are still very fresh in our minds. “From providing support by way of funding & feeding to cleaning up after constitutional rights had been carried out – women proved (again) that they were made for the stage.” the magazine reports.

According to Today’s Woman Magazine,
From our fashion editorial which features the Renaissance Collection by Dauntless; our sit down with Breast Cancer Survivor – Tinu Lawal of the Atinuke Cancer Foundation, to our highlight of women who volunteered to sustain the #ENDSARS Protests and those like Joyce Daniels, Nowe Segun-Ojo, Yemi Ademolekun and Ajoke Olorundare who have/are playing their part – we take a look at female voices surviving to make a lasting impact on Nigerian soil.
So inspiring! You can view the full issue here

