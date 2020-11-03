Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

"We've Moved On" Ultimate Love Winner Rosie says She & Kachi have Decided to Call it Quits

Movies & TV News

"I am Grateful to be Recovering Safely" - Jeannie Mai is Leaving "Dancing With The Stars" for this Reason

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch The Official Trailer For "A Soldier's Story: Return From The Dead"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Pranks + Games - Ini Dima-Okojie Hosts Mimi Onalaja & Aderinsola Fabikun to a Fun Time

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa is 36 & A Series of “Audacious Takeovers” is About to Happen!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It’s a Wrap! Kemi Adetiba Celebrates the End of Shooting "King of Boys 2"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Nollywood High School Musical Film is Coming! Watch the Trailer for "Loud"

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Spotted: Ibukun Awosika, Temi Otedola, Gabriel Afolayan at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan's "Citation"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss this New Episode of “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

BN TV Movies & TV

This is How Tyler Perry Became a Billionaire

Movies & TV

“We’ve Moved On” Ultimate Love Winner Rosie says She & Kachi have Decided to Call it Quits

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Ultimate Love reality star Rosemary Afuwape, popularly known as Rosie and her co-winner, Kachi have called off their relationship. The reality star broke the news on her Instagram live disclosing why they decided to call it quits, stating that they would remain friends, and insisting that fans did not vote for them to get married, but for them to win the show.

“We’ve Moved On,” Ultimate Love’s Rosie says She & Kachi have Decided to Call it Quits

Watch the video below:

After so much concern from fans, Rosie has now put out an apology for her approach towards the live video.

She wrote:

When the pressure gets hard, we say things out of frustration. I really wish I could do everything everyone wants but it’s pretty hard. I’m very sorry for the approach towards my Live video, it’s not in my intention to hurt anyone. I was just speaking my truth, I’m sorry if it came out wrongly.

Read the full apology below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Achieve Your Real Estate Investment Goals Using These Tips

Your Better Self with Akanna: Where Our Focus Should Be in These Tumultuous Times

Adanna Elechi: Restructuring Nigeria Will Make the Country Better

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Senatorial & State House of Assembly Elections Are Coming Up, Here’s How to Vote
Advertisement
css.php