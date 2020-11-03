Toke Makinwa is 36 & A Series of “Audacious Takeovers” is About to Happen!

Connect with us

The delectable Toke Makinwa is celebrating her 36th birthday and has a lot to be thankful for. Having beaten Covid-19 and other hurdles of 2020, the media personality teases on bold moves and has asked her fans to get ready for a “series of audacious takeovers”.

Sharing sultry new photos on her Instagram, she says,

03/11. The day I came to be. 🥂 36 is the year for signs and wonders.
A series of “audacious takeovers” is about to happen this year, I can’t wait.
Thank you, God, for the gift of life, to think I beat the Rona, survived 20/20, there has been so much increase. My life is the real definition of grace. I’m too thankful to see another day. I’m the birthday girl and I’m going to disturb your timelines today 💋🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Happy Birthday to her! See her beautiful birthday photos below:

Photo via @tokemakinwa

Photo via @tokemakinwa

