Embrace Your Unique Bridal Style With This Lovely Edo Beauty Look

Bring Glitter and Floral Magic to Your Wedding Reception With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Embrace Timeless Elegance For Your Big Day With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

This Lovely Inspo is a Chic Bride’s Guide to Slaying Her Civil Wedding Look!

Want to Slay Your Yoruba Trad? Check Out This Lovely Beauty Look

Bring Your Fairytale Dreams to Life With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Pastel Perfection! Effortlessly Slay Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Make Your Grand White Wedding Entrance in This Ethereal Bridal Look

Published

6 hours ago

 on

A white maiden Edo traditional bridal look? Its not the conventional method you might say but what we have today for our brides is something truly spectacular, and it will surely make you consider.

Drawing inspiration from other lovely tribes in Nigeria, Kaykay by Design was definitely thinking outside the box when this work of art was brought to life. The mini two-piece look features an off-the-shoulder neckline with statement sleeves and red beaded patterns on the bust and hem. Okuku by Fola brought the Edo traditional regal effect with this majestic Okuku, while Lush Burst delivered the subtle, beautiful makeup look as the perfect finishing touch. How about stepping into forever with something that celebrates rich culture in a unique style? Let us know what you think!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @kaykay_by_design
Videography: @_zmweddings
Okuku: @okukubyfola
Makeup: @lushburst
Content creator: @hey_lifestyle_
Photography: @uforoabia

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

