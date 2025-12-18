A Love Written in the Stars! Chisom & Kesandu Said Yes to Forever in Houston

Life has a wonderful way of foreshadowing its own plot twists. For Chisom, fate was really in the details, planting the seeds early and working overtime to bring her a love that was destined to be with Kesandu.

This magical love story has been brewing for many years, ever since Chisom was a teenager. She had stumbled upon the name “Ketandu” and fallen in love with it. What she didn’t know was that many years later, someone who bore a very similar name would find her on Instagram, and they would fall head over heels in love. Once she saw Kesandu’s friend request, she knew immediately that fate was working its magic. Without any hesitation, she opened herself to the beautiful possibilities, and oh, she was not disappointed at all! The outcome? A deep connection that has led them to their absolutely romantic proposal in Houston! Kesandu planned this beautiful surprise for her in her favourite restaurant. Against the stunning floral setup, Kesandu got down on one knee to ask that special question, and Chisom said yes! Now forever is so nearby, and we are delighted to share in their joy. Their proposal photos tell a tale of electric chemistry, sweet love and romance. Each frame of their elegant black tie look warms our hearts deeply, confirming that truly theirs is a love written in the stars. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chisom:

Shortly after a trip with my girlfriend to Puerto Rico, I received an influx of friend requests, but one in particular caught my eye, Kesandu’s (the only one I accepted). When I was about sixteen, I came across a blog of Igbo names on Nairaland, and one of the names I fell in love with was Ketandu (which means to get a share of life), and I always used to say that when I had a child, I would name them Ketandu. Then after I graduated from law school, I wanted to reserve the name Ketandu to write a blog on my life but the name was already taken and then through research, I discovered the name Kesandu (which means the to spread life) so without hesitation, I bought the domain name to start my blog, after all, it was still a variation of the name Ketandu. I have never met a person named Kesandu or Ketandu before, and I just felt they were both powerful and beautiful names. About a month later, I received Kesandu’s friend request on Instagram, and it felt like it was a clear and direct yes from God.

By the groom, Kesandu:

I met Chisom on Instagram. We had a mutual friend who I went to college with, and she went to high school with. They had gone on a trip to Puerto Rico and had done a TikTok video that went viral. When I saw the video, I thought she had a beautiful smile, and I wanted to be on the receiving end of that smile. I slid in her DMs and ultimately asked her out for lunch at Sixty Vines in Houston. After our date, she told me she wanted to take a stroll around the neighbourhood. We must have strolled around for hours, just talking and getting to know each other. On that walk, I asked her out on dates number two and three, and the rest was history. For the proposal, I curated two photo albums: one of all the dates we went to early on in our relationship, and for each monthiversary we celebrated up until year one, and another of all our memories for the last sixteen months. Then I had a chauffeur drive us to our first four dates while I flipped through the album with Chisom and talked to her about the dates from my point of view. Our last destination was Mastro’s in Houston, which is Chisom’s favourite restaurant. I rented out the restaurant, and when we walked in, her favourite song, For You by Kenny Lattimore, was playing. I walked her to the front of the terrace, and I asked her to marry me.

Credit

Bride: @chistatic

Groom: @kesandu_

Decor: @lovelyproposals_sfbay

Photography: @jc_visualz

Venue: @mastrosofficial