Connect with us

Weddings

This Bride’s Grand Entrance Into Her Wedding Reception Was Straight Out of a Fairytale!

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Glitter and Floral Magic to Your Wedding Reception With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Weddings

Anwuli & Kennedy’s Quiet Instagram Crush on Each Other Has Blossomed Into #HappilyEverOffor!

Weddings

Priscilla & Juma Jux are Serving Premium Couple Goals in Their Lovely Video

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

BN Bling Weddings

Abisola & Emmanuel Met at a Business Event in Nairobi — Now, Forever is the Deal!

Weddings

Ife & Frank Are Serving Love, Style & Legacy Ahead of #InSync2025

Weddings

This Groom and His Squad Understood the Steeze Assignment! See Their Regal Looks

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Weddings

Ebun Slid Into Akin’s DMs and It Took Them From Church Members to Soulmates!

Weddings

This Bride’s Grand Entrance Into Her Wedding Reception Was Straight Out of a Fairytale!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Have you ever watched an animated, magical fairytale scene in a movie? What if we told you that perfect scene absolutely came alive in this stunning bride’s reception entrance?

It almost looks unreal. Everything about this enchanting moment was utterly magical, from the chandelier-lit hall, the amazing decor and the bride herself. As she proceeded into the hall, she exuded great elegance and regal flair in her breathtaking golden-pink floral dress. What makes this video even more spectacular are the entourage of ladies who welcomed the bride in, dressed in outfits that were covered in beautiful, vibrant flowers. They showered her with flower petals in a lovely gesture that’s simply beautiful. It was a grand entrance befitting such a gorgeous bride and we’re absolutely captivated by it. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php