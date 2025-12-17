Connect with us

Beauty Look

Bring Glitter and Floral Magic to Your Wedding Reception With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Your wedding dress gets you through “I do”, while your reception dress takes you to the dance floor, and what better outfit to put on for that vibrant moment than something glittery, glamorous and absolutely divine?

The Ave Brand has designed something worth this energetic moment of your big day, and it’s one breathtaking work of art. From the structured neckline, completely adorned with floral appliques, to the bedazzled silhouette, this look is as enchanting as magic itself. Glam by Diva did a great job with this ethereal makeup, flawless and totally beautiful, while Tanto Stylez delivered a super sleek hairdo, adding the perfect pop of elegance to the ensemble. You’re one step away from unlocking your inner goddess as you dance the night away in this amazing look.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @the_ave_brand
Hair: @tantostylez
Makeup: @glambydiva
Jewelry: @sparkle_jeweler
Photography: @thevictorozor

