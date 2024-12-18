Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

DIY Samosa & Spring Rolls Wrappers? Sisi Yemmie Makes it Simple!

BN TV Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

BN TV Sweet Spot

Michelle Obama Says Barack is the Toughest to Shop For | Her Hilarious Holiday Chat with Jennifer Hudson

Beauty BN TV Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr & Mo Abudu Reunite, Redefining Sisterhood & Ageless Glamour | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Take Your Fried Rice to the Next Level with Queen Help’s Spring Fried Rice Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Three Couples, One Train Ride: Watch the Trailer of "Conversations in Transit” Starring RMD, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo & More

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Throws it All in New Single "Bundle By Bundle"

BN TV Inspired Relationships Style Sweet Spot

A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria's Holiday Edition

BN TV Movies & TV

Taaooma Stars as a Young Girl Fighting for Survival in Her Gripping Short Film "Hapless"

BN TV Movies & TV

"I'm Deeply Grateful to Be Gifted the Opportunity": Aaron Pierre on His Dream Role as Mufasa

BN TV

DIY Samosa & Spring Rolls Wrappers? Sisi Yemmie Makes it Simple!

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Spring rolls and samosas are such a delicious treat. That perfect crunch paired with the savory fillings makes for a mouthwatering snack. But, sometimes, making the wrappers can be a bit of a chore. Don’t worry though, Sisi Yemmie has got you covered with her easy step-by-step guide to making samosa wrappers and spring roll sheets from scratch.

This guide is perfect for beginners, and Sisi Yemmie’s recipe ensures your wrappers come out soft, thin, and flexible—just right for your samosas, spring rolls, and more.

In the video, she shares the best ingredients for the perfect wrappers, an easy-to-follow dough recipe, techniques for rolling out thin, even sheets, and tips for storing your wrappers for later use.

Say goodbye to store-bought wrappers and elevate your cooking game with these homemade DIY options:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php