Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Seen a 71-year-old give you a few dance moves lately? Well, Tina Knowles did just that, and more, when she walked through the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. As is tradition, she brought the energy, the steps, and that unmistakable Knowles flair, dancing her way through with grace and confidence.

But it wasn’t just about the moves. Tina also came through serving fashion and style, effortlessly rocking an all-red outfit. She wore a striking off-shoulder top paired with matching trousers, the fitted design featuring a flattering neckline and long sleeves that gave it a beautifully structured silhouette. To pull it all together, she added a bold black belt designed with a large gold buckle and dangling charms that elevated the entire look.

Perhaps the most heart-warming moment was the people in the tunnel cheering her on, clapping and joyfully chanting her name as she made her way through.

Watch her strut below.