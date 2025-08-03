Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

BN TV Music Relationships

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

BN TV Music Scoop

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

BN TV Music

AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the “Coco Money” Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Easy Beef Stew & Turmeric Rice by Ify’s Kitchen Is the Midweek Dinner Fix You Need

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage and Skepta Just Made a Case for Low-Key Love on “On A Low”

BN TV Scoop Sports

Watch Burna Boy Light Up England Women’s Football Team Celebration with a Surprise Performance

BN TV

Regina Hall Had the Spirit Tunnel Jumping on The Jennifer Hudson Show & We’re Still Smiling

BN TV

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Is on a Winning Streak & Biggie Is Already Playing Mind Games

BN TV

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Tina Knowles, age 71, joined The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel tradition, dancing in red.

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Seen a 71-year-old give you a few dance moves lately? Well, Tina Knowles did just that, and more, when she walked through the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. As is tradition, she brought the energy, the steps, and that unmistakable Knowles flair, dancing her way through with grace and confidence.

But it wasn’t just about the moves. Tina also came through serving fashion and style, effortlessly rocking an all-red outfit. She wore a striking off-shoulder top paired with matching trousers, the fitted design featuring a flattering neckline and long sleeves that gave it a beautifully structured silhouette. To pull it all together, she added a bold black belt designed with a large gold buckle and dangling charms that elevated the entire look.

Perhaps the most heart-warming moment was the people in the tunnel cheering her on, clapping and joyfully chanting her name as she made her way through.

Watch her strut below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php