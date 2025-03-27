World Oral Health Day 2025: Colgate Drives Impact Through Education and Access

In commemoration of World Oral Health Day 2025, Colgate Nigeria has partnered with Beaconhill Smile Clinic, one of the leading dental clinics in Nigeria, to advance oral health awareness and education nationwide. This partnership marks a significant step in improving dental hygiene through education, access, and preventive care.

Colgate and Beaconhill have launched a national oral health educational series to spotlight the most pressing dental challenges facing Nigerians today. To further demonstrate the power of preventive care, 50 Nigerians will receive free professional Scaling & Polishing procedures, helping them take the first step toward better oral hygiene.

Speaking on the partnership, Founder & CEO, Beaconhill Smile Group, Oluwaseun Akinbobola, stated the clinic is proud to partner with Colgate to make quality dental care more accessible and drive real change across communities.

Colgate has also launched the #StartNowWithColgate campaign to drive behaviour change from an early age. The campaign delivers a simple but powerful message: Proper oral hygiene can retain all 32 teeth—even at age 80.

As part of its nationwide effort, Colgate partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health to commemorate World Oral Health Day through impactful community activations that include a rally on Wednesday, mobilizing hundreds to raise awareness on oral hygiene, community outreach in Karu community by Colgate to educate residents and distributed free toothpaste to support immediate behaviour change, another outreach at Gwagwalada Primary Health Centre and LEA Primary School to educate young children and nursing mothers on oral health, helping them adopt preventive habits early.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of the Dentistry Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Gloria Uzoigwe, noted,

“Oral health problems are preventable, but due to lack of awareness, people only act when pain begins—we must change this.”

The celebration extended to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where Colgate led an on-ground campaign to drive internal awareness through a rally within the hospital and distribution of free Colgate products.

At the rally, staff and patients gathered to promote better oral hygiene practices with free Colgate products distributed to patients to reinforce the brand’s commitment to education and access.

In his remarks, Consultant, Dental Public Health & Outreach Coordinator, LASUTH, Folabi Oyapero, stated,

“This year’s partnership with Colgate scaled up efforts meaningfully, combining advocacy, education, and action.”

Speaking on the impact of this year’s activities, Oluwatomisin Adetola, Head of Marketing at Colgate Nigeria, remarked

the company is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to the proper education and resources to maintain excellent oral health, adding that with the help of partners, we’re driving real, lasting change.”

Assistant Brand Manager, Colgate, Jessica Adetu, expressed her enthusiasm:

“It was gratifying to see our oral health initiatives amplified for World Oral Health Day, allowing us to make an even greater impact on oral health education in the country.”

From schools to clinics, from mothers to the elderly, Colgate’s message is clear: Start now. A healthier, brighter smile is possible for everyone.

