Connect with us

Promotions

Sujimoto is set to raise One of the Biggest Flags in Nigeria for Independence Day

Promotions

Nigeria is 61🥳! Flour Mills is wishing all Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Celebration

Movies & TV Promotions

Crime-thriller Drama, ‘Hide and Seek’ is set to hit the Cinemas Tomorrow | Watch the Trailer

Promotions

Molped is here to provide the Comfort Revolution for Women

Promotions

Hurry now! Applications for the Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship Scheme is Open

Promotions

Hurry! It's raining Discounts in the #LastChanceToSaveSales by Purple Shop

Promotions

Get Ready! Access Bank is rewarding 14 Customers with 1 Million Naira each in the DiamondXtra Independence Splash

Promotions

Here's how to apply the 10% discount to your Showmax subscription using your MasterCard

Promotions

Sujimoto is at it again! Here is what makes the 15-floor 'Lucrezia By Sujimoto' Tower a must-have

Promotions

Here is Your Chance to become a Millionaire in the WaW Wash and Win Millions Promo🥳🥳 | Jump on it

Promotions

Sujimoto is set to raise One of the Biggest Flags in Nigeria for Independence Day

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In their usual grandiose manner, Sujimoto is erecting the biggest flag ever seen in Nigeria to commemorate the 61st birthday of the nation as well as completion of the final floor of their Banana Island project – Lucrezia De Medici.

Just like their conquest of the Luxury Real Estate industry which rattled its parameters, raising the bar to an unattainably high range, Sujimoto Construction is raising one of the biggest flags in Nigeria to mark Nigeria at 61 and the completion of Banana Island’s crown jewel- Lucrezia De Medici.

Standing tall and wide, caressing the Island breeze, the flag will be a fusion of a great nation and its child prodigy – Sujimoto.

The Managing Director of Sujimoto, Sijibomi Ogundele relayed that the flag is an emblem of liberation from mediocrity in Luxury Real Estate in Nigeria. In his words,

“The significance of this flag cannot be overemphasized. It is a statement of victory. As a nation we have proven that we are indeed the ‘Giant of Africa’ For 61 years we have produced some of one of the best minds and the best firms in Africa. From Dangote to Adenuga, Davido, ExonMobil, Abdul Samad of BUA, PiggyVest, Innoson, Coscharis, to Sujimoto and other daring indigenous companies, Nigeria has told a tale of industriousness and productivity uncommon to other African countries. Even in a rapidly depleting economy, we still produce the richest men in Africa. Imagine the heights we can achieve if Nigeria had an economy and infrastructure it deserves”.

He added that

“As one of Nigeria’s many gifted hands, we at Sujimoto, have taken it upon ourselves to continue to prove that Nigeria is nothing short of a goldmine. We have erected one of the most iconic building Banana Island’s girths have ever held, we have changed the tone of luxury in Nigeria and this is only the beginning. We have scattered the rules and become pioneers of innovation. By the time we are done rebranding luxury living in Nigeria, there will be no space left for any form of mediocrity”.

Speaking on the location of the flag, he hinted that the gigantic pennant is erected at the very top of the popularly dubbed Magnificent Curve of Banana Island – Lucrezia De Medici, a reminder of its domineering superiority over all other buildings surrounding it.

The 15-floor enigma, Lucrezia, being one of the tallest residential buildings in Africa’s most sophisticated neighborhood, towers above all its competitors in both height, class, and features, making it the most sought after building in Banana Island with many firsts! 1st building in Nigeria with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade, home to Africa’s 1st interactive lobby, 1st Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses and unrivaled quality. It comes fully fitted with a Virtual Golf Bar where you can play on over 2500 courses worldwide; door technology by Oikos- the Rolls Royce of door automation; an IMAX cinema for an immersive experience; a Private Elevator; Personalized concierge services; an indoor swimming pool, World-class gym for fitness enthusiasts; Interactive lobby to conduct all business, Full home automation which allows you control the lights, blinds, security, utilities, music systems, alarm, TVs and every other entertainment device in your home from the touch of a button; Dornbracht and Rossana kitchens;  Subzero refrigerators, wine cellars, ultra-modern ovens, and coffee makers that would have you feeling like George Clooney while sipping some espresso. Crèche for future leaders; Private salon for male and female grooming; fine marble flooring; super high ceilings; flawless Calacatta marbled kitchen tops and several amazing features that are sure to excite luxury. The most recent addition is the introduction of 48 Electric car charging stations, the first of its kind in Africa!

According to Ogundele, “By the time we finish the Lucrezia, no other building will be able to stand beside it!”

Sijibomi Ogundele is the young, energetic and innovative MD/CEO of Sujimoto Group, one of the best Luxury Real Estate Company in Nigeria and the Developer of GiulianoBySujimoto, home to Nigerian-American singer, Davido; LucreziaBySujimoto which is set to be the most sophisticated high-rise building in Africa- a 15-floor tower with incredible premium features and facilities; the LeonardoBySujimoto waterfront building – a 24 story luxury tower with exceptional amenities; the QueenAminaBySujimoto, first-of-its-kind luxury tower located in highbrow Abuja and the developer of the proposed Sujimoto Tower in Downtown Dubai.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php