New Music + Video: Gabiro Mtu Necessary – Isabella

2 hours ago

Fast-rising Kenyan star Gabiro Mtu Necessary has dropped his latest single titled “Isabella“, produced by Chuma sound for Jodifa Enterprises.

Over this soundtrack, Mtu Necessary reflects on his village love interest Isabella who gets an opportunity to go and work in the city. Shot in the lakeside city of Kisumu, “Isabella” gives us a clear picture of how one’s ambitions can hinder them from loving the ones they choose.

Watch the new video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

