New EP: CKay - Boyfriend

New Video: Ajebo Hustlers feat. Omah Lay - Pronto

New EP: Mo Eazy - Love & Vibes

New Music: Ruky Olotu - Voodoo Love

New Music: Misterkay feat. Kenti & Icontrola - Pressure

New Video: Headie One feat. Burna Boy - Siberia

New Music: Niniola - Promise

New Music: Chiké feat. Simi - Running (To You)

Stefflon Don features Tiwa Savage & Rema in "Can't Let You Go" Remix | Listen

Ric Hassani drops Two New Singles "Everything" & "Thunder Fire You" off Forthcoming Album “The Prince I Became“

New EP: CKay – Boyfriend

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Afrobeats singer CKay releases a piece of his heart in new EP “Boyfriend

CKay goes full-on lover boy in his declaration of adoration for “Isabella”, laid over a bouncy Afrofusion beat. Elsewhere, he experiments with Spanish guitar chords on the lamenting “Jeje de Whine” and acoustic strings on “Show My Side”, which features alternative pop vocalist Amaarae. But it’s lead single “Felony” that’s the jewel in CKay’s crown.

The 7-track EP also features Bianca Costa, Oxlade and KiDi. Producers who worked on the EP include Auxxie, BMH, Type A, Iileri and CKay.

Listen to the EP below:

