New EP: CKay – Boyfriend

Afrobeats singer CKay releases a piece of his heart in new EP “Boyfriend”

CKay goes full-on lover boy in his declaration of adoration for “Isabella”, laid over a bouncy Afrofusion beat. Elsewhere, he experiments with Spanish guitar chords on the lamenting “Jeje de Whine” and acoustic strings on “Show My Side”, which features alternative pop vocalist Amaarae. But it’s lead single “Felony” that’s the jewel in CKay’s crown.

The 7-track EP also features Bianca Costa, Oxlade and KiDi. Producers who worked on the EP include Auxxie, BMH, Type A, Iileri and CKay.

