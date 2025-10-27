Connect with us

Halle Bailey Was a Copper Dream at Vogue World: Hollywood | See Photos

Wrapped in a glowing Lever Couture gown, Halle Bailey embodied warmth, beauty, and grace at Vogue World: Hollywood.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The lights, the cameras, the fashion — Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 had it all. And right in the middle of all that star-studded glamour stood Halle Bailey, serving a look that was equal parts art and grace.

The Little Mermaid star arrived in a stunning burnt orange organza gown by Lever Couture, and it was nothing short of beautiful. The one-shoulder dress featured cascading ruffles that moved with her every step, creating waves of texture and softness. It followed her silhouette just right, while the sheer layers gave the outfit a certain warmth and airiness.

Her hair was styled in a sleek updo that drew attention to the dramatic neckline, and her makeup was soft, glowing, and perfectly matched to the golden tones of the gown. She completed the look with metallic strappy heels that added just the right touch of sparkle without taking away from the main moment.

The event, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, celebrated the timeless relationship between film and fashion, featuring costume legends like Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther) and Catherine Martin (Moulin Rouge!), alongside iconic fashion houses including McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Balmain. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, it was a runway-meets-film experience — with appearances from Nicole Kidman, Angela Bassett, Ayo Edebiri, and more.

But Halle’s look was the kind you don’t just see — you feel. It was absolutely perfect for a night that brought fashion and storytelling together on one glamorous stage.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

