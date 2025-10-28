Ayra Starr Takes Us to Morocco in the Behind-the-Scenes World of “Who’s Dat Girl”

Ayra Starr really did a thing, even more than a thing, with the music video for her latest track, “Who’s Dat Girl,” featuring Rema. The visuals take us all the way to Morocco, and we can’t get enough. Now, with her behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, we get an even closer look at how it all came together.

In one photo, Ayra is serving full-on desert royalty. She’s wearing a rich brown strapless top with ruched detailing and bold gold jewellery stacked from neck to wrist. Her voluminous curls frame her face beautifully, while in the background, a group dressed in deep purple robes and head wraps adds to the mystical, cinematic feel of the desert scene.

Then there’s the one that feels straight out of a desert festival. Ayra’s dressed in a grey cutout crop top with a flash of bright green underneath, paired with a green sequined mini skirt that moves with every step. She’s got her bangles, rings and hoops on, the sunlight is soft and golden, and the setting feels alive.

Another shot shows her at what looks like a local market, mid-laugh, shopping for fruit while dressed like she’s about to headline a show. The contrast is brilliant — denim shorts, bold gold accessories, and leopard print boots against crates of produce and bustling traders. It’s the kind of visual that makes you pause and smile; a pop star moment grounded in everyday life.

And then there’s the photo — Ayra standing centre frame, confident and unbothered. The gold body chains form a striking pattern across her torso, the denim shorts keep things casual, and the boots add a wink of attitude. Behind her, figures in purple robes stand in formation through a haze of desert dust. The whole frame feels cinematic, like something lifted straight out of an adventure film.

From the location to the styling, “Who’s Dat Girl” pulls us into a world that feels bold, rich and alive. The North African setting, with its warm tones and layered textures, gives every frame a sense of depth. And Ayra? She’s right at the centre of it all.

See more photos below