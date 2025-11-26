From “Hello” in Lagos to “I Do” in Paris! Gloria & Ryan Get to Have #AYummyLoveStory

Love has a way of finding us when we least expect it, and for Gloria, it arrived like a sweet gift through a chance encounter. Lagos was alive with December holiday energy, and even though romance wasn’t on her agenda, love found her anyway.

She had many plans for the day, one of which was a podcast interview, and there Ryan spotted her. He was completely smitten when he heard her speak, and after her session, he approached her, and they got talking. She was equally impressed by his photography skills, and as time went on, their casual conversations blossomed into something deeper. Ryan knew his heart belonged with her, so he planned an intimate proposal in Paris, and she said yes!

Now the lovebirds have answered love’s call and tied the knot in what was a beautiful, intimate civil wedding in Ville de Colombes, Paris. Their families and loved ones gathered to witness their special day, and it was such a delight. Gloria made a gorgeous bride in her classy dress while Ryan looked dapper in his crisp white suit. Their enchanting wedding photos reflect all the elegance, love and warmth that filled the day. It’s no wonder that they describe what they share as a ‘yummy love story.’ 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below.

How we met

By the bride, Gloria:

December 28th, 2022. I was in Lagos for the holidays and had a packed day: a makeup appointment, a podcast interview, and a last-minute wedding. Little did I know, somewhere in that lineup, I’d meet my future husband. I was giving some business advice to a few people while waiting for my interview when he walked in: polite, calm, and observant. After my session, he came over to say how much he enjoyed hearing me speak. Later, when I saw his work after we exchanged contacts, I immediately thought, “This is global standard.” And it is. Things became deeper than just conversations, with the infamous “MANGO” experiment that deserves a mention. If you want the gist, ask us nicely, and we might just tell you. Maybe. Of course, he said I love you first. I remember smiling and freezing all at once. It was expected, and still unexpected. I didn’t give him an answer then, but deep down, I already knew this was something special. For the proposal, I was “tricked” into thinking we were headed to dinner, a double date with our friends. But what I walked into was the beginning of the most beautiful chapter of our lives. He asked. I said yes. And here we are. I love Ryan’s heart so much. His heart for God, for people, and for me. He is incredibly consistent, and I trust the heart behind every one of his actions and decisions. In a nutshell, our yummy love story is the best thing we never saw coming.

By the groom, Ryan:

Immediately she started speaking at that podcast interview, it was clear she has a very brilliant mind. I was fascinated by how articulate her thoughts were and how beautifully she expressed them. We started talking properly (over the phone) once she was back in Paris. I soon realised that I’d become really fond of her when I tried not talking to her for a day… and failed. I planned the proposal with a couple of her friends. I knew she didn’t want a public proposal, so we decided on something intimate in Paris. What I love the most about Gloria is the level of kindness and warmth that she shows me, that is unbelievable. Such gentle loving filled with so much grace. I love her handle too. ‘A yummy love story’ is our playful way of describing this love. Sweet, surprising, real, and undeniably God-ordained. It came from something we often call each other.

