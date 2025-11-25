This Groom’s ‘Find Your Bride’ Moment at His Edo Trad Will Melt Your Heart

Connect with us

There are some fun, sweet and entertaining sides to African traditions, and this Edo traditional wedding perfectly showcased that delightful side of culture.

This wedding compere really carried the ceremony with her engaging presence, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces. Customary to Edo wedding traditions, some ‘fake brides’ were brought out one by one for the groom to choose who was actually his real bride. The groom rejected the veiled fake brides, refusing to even look at them. Then his stunning bride appeared, walking in like royalty in her beautiful ceremonial red dress. The groom could not help his smile when he spotted his bride, and he finally confirmed that indeed, she was the one. He unveiled her, and they both radiated pure giddiness and joy. We can tell that they are so smitten by each other! Truth be told, it’s amazing to see how culture can celebrate love in fun, engaging ways.

Enjoy the video below:

 

Related Topics:
