Channel Timeless Igbo Bridal Elegance on Your Big Day With This Inspo Served by Papaya Ex

An Igbo bride is a vision of grace and elegance, and her look for her big day should only radiate exactly that. To elevate your Igbo traditional wedding, we have just the look for you today.

Papaya Ex is serving us premium Igbo bridal beauty in this stunning dress by A1 Clothings. From the sculpted off-shoulder neckline, draped waistline, to the intricate beadings all over the silhouette, this look speaks pure glamour. Paul Glam delivered this pretty bold makeup, featuring red lips and a glowy finish, while Hair by MJ Forge styled the hair into a sleek low bun, decorated with Igbo ceremonial coral beads. It’s regal, elegant and just what you need to exude much grace and fabulous style on your wedding day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Belle @papaya_ex
Dress @a1clothings
Makeup @paul_glam
Hairstylist @hairbymjforge
Stylist @styled_by_maklinscout
Photography @wale_visuals

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

