Thanks to a Friend’s Introduction, Florence & Daniel Found Love During “Detty December” in Abuja!

If you’re someone who always stays at home during the festive period, let this love story be your cue to step out this December and have a wonderful time. Perhaps, like Florence, you might just find your forever love at a party.

Florence had been looking forward to a merry holiday, and on the first night out, she was introduced to Daniel by her friend. One shared glance across the room and a few conversations later, something profound sparked between them. For five years, they navigated a long-distance relationship during the pandemic and across different time zones. Regardless, their unwavering love and commitment made their sweet bond only grow stronger with each passing day. Now the lovebirds are saying yes to forever, so exciting! The chemistry between them is undeniable. Their pre-wedding shoot is nothing short of elegant and stunning — each frame deeply reflecting the beautiful love they share. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Florence:

Our story began in December 2019 during my first “Detty December” in Abuja. Accompanied by my sister, Esther and my friend Sonia, I was ready for a fun holiday, but God had a greater plan. On my very first night out, I was introduced to Daniel, a friend of Sonia’s. What started as a simple glance across the room soon turned into a conversation that marked the beginning of something beautiful. From that evening, a connection began that distance could not weaken. For five years, Daniel and I built our relationship across miles and time zones, filled with prayers, laughter, countless video calls, and joyful reunions. Along the way, we discovered not just love, but friendship, patience, and an unshakable bond. Together, we’ve shared adventures, grown in faith, and yes, survived long-distance, a pandemic, and even the occasional WiFi freeze. Each season only brought us closer, proving that love truly endures and thrives with God at the centre. Today, we celebrate not only the start of our marriage but the journey that brought us here, a story of love, grace, and joy, written perfectly in God’s timing.

Credit