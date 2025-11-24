Connect with us

Weddings

Nigeria Meets India in This Vibrant Cross-Cultural Wedding! Watch

Beauty Look Weddings

Channel Timeless Igbo Bridal Elegance on Your Big Day With This Inspo Served by Papaya Ex

Weddings

Thanks to a Friend’s Introduction, Florence & Daniel Found Love During "Detty December" in Abuja!

Beauty Look Weddings

Pink, Pretty & Perfect — Let This Inspo Be Your Guide to an Elegant Trad Wedding Slay

Weddings

Vanessa & Emmanuel Went From Frenemies to Forever in a Breathtaking Outdoor Wedding

Weddings

Vanessa & Emmanuel's Edo-Urhobo Trad Was Bursting With Love, Colours and Culture!

Weddings

Stacy & Abod's Wedding Reception Decor Was Straight Out of a Fairytale! Watch The Transformation

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Bridal Bliss With This Stunning Inspo

BN Bling Weddings

Wura and Arthur Found Love While Serving Together in Church

Weddings

This Zambian Bride Graced Her Traditional Wedding Ceremony Like Pure Royalty

Weddings

Nigeria Meets India in This Vibrant Cross-Cultural Wedding! Watch

Avatar photo

Published

21 hours ago

 on

Cross-cultural weddings are proof that love writes its own traditions. This sweet blend of Nigerian and Indian culture ended in the most vibrant celebration.

The Indian groom joyfully put on a regal agbada, very happy to honour his stunning Yoruba bride’s roots. His squad also wore matching stylish agbadas as they performed the ceremonial Yoruba rites. The bride transitioned from her regal Aso-oke into a breathtaking, sparkling light-pink bridal sari to honour her groom’s Indian heritage. Their wedding was filled with so much jubilation, dancing and fun! Their dance floor was electric, surrounded by equally joyful family and loved ones, as the newlyweds celebrated their union in grand style. Love really knows no boundaries, bridging every cultural barrier and uniting this lovely duo as one. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php