Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Pink, Pretty & Perfect — Let This Inspo Be Your Guide to an Elegant Trad Wedding Slay

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Bridal Bliss With This Stunning Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Opt for Timeless Elegance on Your White Wedding Day With This Exquisite Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Rich, Radiant & Red! This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Look is Everything and More

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Effortless Elegance on Your Traditional Wedding Day With This Stunning Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be, Elevate Your Igba Nkwu With This Perfect Blend of Culture and Style

Beauty Look Weddings

This Ethereal White Wedding Look Is a Stunning Path to Pristine Bridal Slay

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Regal Elegance on Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring The Glamour To Your Wedding Reception With This Lovely Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Get Your Bridal Glow On Lock With This Stunning White Wedding Inspo

Beauty Look

Pink, Pretty & Perfect — Let This Inspo Be Your Guide to an Elegant Trad Wedding Slay

Avatar photo

Published

14 minutes ago

 on

It’s a new week, and we’re on the same mission: serving show-stopping bridal looks. On this note, we’re kicking off with one that’s truly radiant and stunning!

Designed flawlessly by Focal Five, this sparkling pink traditional look is a vision of pure luxury. From the floral sleeves to the heavily beaded bodice and elegant draped skirt, every detail was designed to make you glitter and shine bright. Oni Gele served cultural grace with this metallic pink gele, and Beauty by Ammy Doll created bold, glamorous makeup that unified the entire look into a fabulous piece of bridal fashion. It’s one elegant look that brings all the striking energy, perfect for your big day. If your style is flamboyant, luxurious and super stylish, then this look could be your perfect match.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @focalfive
Makeup @beautybyammydoll
Photography @momentsbyd_
Accessories @beadsbyhayolar
Hairstylist @tressesbyjoy
Gele @oni_gele

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php