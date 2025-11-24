Pink, Pretty & Perfect — Let This Inspo Be Your Guide to an Elegant Trad Wedding Slay

It’s a new week, and we’re on the same mission: serving show-stopping bridal looks. On this note, we’re kicking off with one that’s truly radiant and stunning!

Designed flawlessly by Focal Five, this sparkling pink traditional look is a vision of pure luxury. From the floral sleeves to the heavily beaded bodice and elegant draped skirt, every detail was designed to make you glitter and shine bright. Oni Gele served cultural grace with this metallic pink gele, and Beauty by Ammy Doll created bold, glamorous makeup that unified the entire look into a fabulous piece of bridal fashion. It’s one elegant look that brings all the striking energy, perfect for your big day. If your style is flamboyant, luxurious and super stylish, then this look could be your perfect match.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @focalfive

Makeup @beautybyammydoll

Photography @momentsbyd_

Accessories @beadsbyhayolar

Hairstylist @tressesbyjoy

Gele @oni_gele