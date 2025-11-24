Vanessa & Emmanuel Went From Frenemies to Forever in a Breathtaking Outdoor Wedding

It’s a double dose of love as we get to relish beautiful moments from Vanessa and Emmanuel’s stunning outdoor white wedding.

The lovely duo have been giving us all the feels with their stunning pre-wedding and Urhobo-Edo traditional wedding photos, and we are still so thrilled to share even more, now with their enchanting white wedding photos. It was a day filled with so much joy and happiness, you can see it in the lovebirds’ radiant smiles and excited eyes. For this ceremony, Vanessa donned a pristine lace dress with a breathtaking train, and Emmanuel looked effortlessly suave in his crisp suit. Together, they make such a beautiful pair. As they exchanged vows and danced the night away, our hearts filled with so much warmth. Love has beautifully scripted their story from classmates to frenemies, then lovers and now forever soulmates! They have come a long way, and with these lovely wedding photos, we can tell theirs is a love that will never fade. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Vanessa:

It all started in 2018… Two ambitious students, both chasing big dreams, walked into the University of Dundee — never knowing destiny had other plans. We were classmates, studying International Oil and Gas Management. Then one day, during a recruiters’ forum, Emmanuel walked up to the recruiter with all the confidence in the world… and I remember thinking, “Who the hell is this guy?” That was the moment everything changed. From playful arguments and side-eyes in class… to shared laughter, late-night study sessions, and a friendship that refused to fade — we went from frenemies… to best friends… to soulmates. Over the years, we’ve grown, loved, and built a bond stronger than we ever imagined. And in October 2025 — on the 17th and 18th — we sealed our forever. From Dundee to destiny, from “who the hell is this?” to “this is the one.” This is our love story —Vanessa and Emmanuel — a story written by grace, laughter, and love.

Credit

Bride: @veeomigie

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Hair: @monsurrhair

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Bridal Stylist: @themelangestyling

Groom stylist: @groomsoftheinfidel

Planner: @madamedubois__

Videographer: @robert_audu

Photography: @kayode_ogungbade