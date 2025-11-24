Vanessa & Emmanuel’s Edo-Urhobo Trad Was Bursting With Love, Colours and Culture!

Remember Vanessa and Emmanuel? The lovebirds serenaded us with their beautiful pre-wedding photos not too long ago. Now, they’ve tied the knot in a grand Urhobo-Edo wedding ceremony, and it was truly a vibrant celebration of love.

From frenemies to lovers, their sweet love story has evolved into a journey of a lifetime and trust them to do it in style! Vanessa made such a stunning bride for this cross-cultural ceremony, wearing a breathtaking light-pink beaded dress with floral jewellery for the Urhobo ceremony, and an absolutely radiant red dress to honour the Edo roots. Emmanuel matched her glamour with his own dapper cultural style, exuding great steeze. Down to their after-party, their wedding was bursting with rich culture, elegance and sweet romance, and we can see it flow vibrantly in their lovely wedding photos. Surrounded by my family and loved ones, they performed the traditional rites that made them one. We know for a fact that these two share something magical! As we scroll through each frame, we can’t help but swoon hard over their picture-perfect love. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Vanessa:

It all started in 2018… Two ambitious students, both chasing big dreams, walked into the University of Dundee — never knowing destiny had other plans. We were classmates, studying International Oil and Gas Management. Then one day, during a recruiters’ forum, Emmanuel walked up to the recruiter with all the confidence in the world… and I remember thinking, “Who the hell is this guy?” That was the moment everything changed. From playful arguments and side-eyes in class… to shared laughter, late-night study sessions, and a friendship that refused to fade — we went from frenemies… to best friends… to soulmates. Over the years, we’ve grown, loved, and built a bond stronger than we ever imagined. And in October 2025 — on the 17th and 18th — we sealed our forever. From Dundee to destiny, from “who the hell is this?” to “this is the one.” This is our love story —Vanessa and Emmanuel — a story written by grace, laughter, and love.

