Stacy & Abod’s Wedding Reception Decor Was Straight Out of a Fairytale! Watch The Transformation

23 hours ago

Wedding planning requires tremendous effort, and it’s very important to acknowledge the artisans who dedicate their expertise to creating unforgettable moments through beautiful decor.

Stacy and Abod’s wedding was a grand ceremony, one that was celebrated in an enchanting reception venue. The decor was exceptional, and in the video, we get an in-depth view into the behind-the-scenes of how this grand decor setup came to life. From the stunning outdoor arrangements to the breathtaking indoor space, the artisans worked their magic. All hands were on deck to bring this project to reality, and at the end of the day, their expert craftsmanship transformed the reception into a scene straight out of a fairytale. The regal colour palette, elegant ambience and sparkling chandeliers that lit up the space have truly blown the internet away, and we’re equally mesmerised by this exquisite decor — a wonderful way to celebrate a beautiful love.

