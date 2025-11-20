A Helicopter Ride to Cape Town’s Majestic Mountains — Abod Planned the Dreamiest Proposal for Stacy

Intentionality is the heartbeat of every beautiful love story. It’s in those deliberate steps to create memories that last a lifetime. In this love story, that intentionality shines through in the most magical way… a grand surprise proposal!

Stacy did not see this coming, even from a mile away. She and Abod had already started wedding preparations, but what she didn’t know was that Abod had been working with his sister the whole time to deliver something truly special to her. So imagine her surprise when he led her up the beautiful mountains of Cape Town in a helicopter ride for an unforgettable proposal. She was in complete shock! Waiting for them was a breathtaking white patio set-up, decorated with white flowers, all set against the breathtaking views of the ocean and mountains. In that beautiful moment, Abod got down on his knee and asked that life-changing question, and Stacy said yes! Now wedding bells are ringing, and forever is in the air. Their deep bond and pure love have led them here, and it’s so evident in their elegant, heartwarming proposal photos. They will forever cherish this lovely moment, and being able to share in their joy simply warms our hearts. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Stacy:

June 30th, 2025 — a day that will forever be etched in my heart. If you know Abodunrin, you’d know he’s not the best with surprises. So when I say I didn’t see it coming, I truly didn’t. We had already started planning our wedding, so the thought of a proposal felt like something that had quietly passed — but fate had other plans. We travelled to the breathtaking city of Cape Town, surrounded by mountains, ocean breeze, and endless charm. What I didn’t know was that he had been planning something special all along, working hand in hand with his sister to make it perfect. That morning, I wasn’t even feeling my best — I was terribly sick and completely unaware of what was waiting ahead. But somehow, he still managed to pull it off with so much love, grace, and thoughtfulness. And then, right there in that beautiful city, he went down on one knee. The world seemed to stand still. My heart was racing, my eyes filled with tears, and all I could think about was how lucky I am to be loved by this man. It was a moment of pure magic — unexpected, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect. I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful proposal, in such a stunning place, on such a memorable day. 💍💞

Credit

Bride: @stacy__khay

Groom: @captbanjo

Planner: @tessallureevents