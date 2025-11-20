Rich, Radiant & Red! This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Look is Everything and More

Connect with us

When a Yoruba bride steps into her traditional attire, she’s not just wearing clothes; she’s embodying deep heritage and pride. Today’s bridal look is a stunning testament to that cultural essence.

1106 Bridal designed this gorgeous red aso-oke bridal look, and it’s completely spectacular. From the beaded sweetheart neckline to the cutout patterns on the sleeves, the pleated bust and the swirly beadings all over the silhouette, this look is a perfect ten. A Yoruba bride absolutely needs her gele, and T Best Gele did not disappoint, crafting a perfectly upright gele with a regal touch. Beauty by OJZ then snapped with this glowy makeup, featuring smoky eyes and a glamorous finish. If you ask us, this ensemble is guaranteed to turn your wedding moments into a high-end fashion show. This is your cue to let this look help you bring out that stylish omóge in you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography  @Fijiadebowale
Makeup @Beautybyojz
Asooke Outfit  @1106bridal
Gele stylist  @t_best_gele
Hairstylist  @shays_touch_
Accessories  @justbeadit
Backdrop  @neon_backdrops
Content creator  @Lensandreels6 |  @___capturedbyheesha___ |  @lorethecreative_

 

