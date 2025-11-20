This Bride-to-be’s Casual Stroll With Her Partner Turned Into a Sweet Surprise Proposal!

Connect with us

We all love surprises — the excitement they bring, the way they catch us unaware, and the thoughtfulness behind them. Today’s video showcases this through a lovely surprise proposal.

For the bride-to-be, it was just another casual walk in the park. As they strolled in, the groom “spotted” a photographer he claimed to have recognised on TikTok. The photographer then suggested using them as his muses for a vlog, directing them around and finally leading them to a water fountain. What she did not know all this while was that her groom had, in fact, known the photographer, and it was all an elaborate plan to catch her off guard. The photographer asked them to stand back-to-back. The moment was right, and the golden sunlight illuminated their love. The groom got on his knees, and she turned around, suddenly caught up in the surprise. They broke into hearty laughter, he asked her to marry him, and she said yes! They got her so good. It was such a well-thought-out surprise, and we’re sure this lovely duo have a beautiful future ahead.

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

