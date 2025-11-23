Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Bridal Bliss With This Stunning Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Pink, Pretty & Perfect — Let This Inspo Be Your Guide to an Elegant Trad Wedding Slay

Beauty Look Weddings

Opt for Timeless Elegance on Your White Wedding Day With This Exquisite Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Rich, Radiant & Red! This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Look is Everything and More

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Effortless Elegance on Your Traditional Wedding Day With This Stunning Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be, Elevate Your Igba Nkwu With This Perfect Blend of Culture and Style

Beauty Look Weddings

This Ethereal White Wedding Look Is a Stunning Path to Pristine Bridal Slay

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Regal Elegance on Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring The Glamour To Your Wedding Reception With This Lovely Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Get Your Bridal Glow On Lock With This Stunning White Wedding Inspo

Beauty Look

Step Into Bridal Bliss With This Stunning Inspo

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

Your big day deserves to start on a high note, and what better way to do that than with a look that captures the joy and beauty of the moment? Today, we’re bringing you bridal inspo that does just that.

Zahra D Lumiere designed this stunning bridal robe to help you achieve this. The sleeveless masterpiece features a chic choker collar, delicate lace gloves, and a pearl-adorned corset. The result? A breathtaking combination of elegance and drama, perfect for the bride who wants to shine from the very first step. The Hair by Slayed by Chris is the icing on the cake, adding more of that romantic feel to the look with the full curly bun and soft tendrils softly cascading down the face. To further elevate this ensemble, Vinest Makeup delivered pure magic with this nude glowy makeup. Do you want that ethereal,  delicate look on your bridal morning? This look might just be your go-to.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Robe: @zahra.d.lumiere
Makeup: @vinestmakeup
Hairstylist: @slayed__by_chris
Photography: @praisephotography_studio |  @_praisephotography

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php