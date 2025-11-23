Wura and Arthur Found Love While Serving Together in Church

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

Sometimes, the impressions we form of people shift the moment we truly get to know them. Then comes the beautiful surprise of realising they are everything you’ve been hoping for all along.

At first, Wura thought Arthur was just another laid-back church member she connected with because of their shared interest in the media team. But that impression soon began to change as she discovered a side of him that gave her butterflies. His persistence, affectionate nature, and kindness revealed layers of chemistry she never expected… and each new layer drew her in even more. Now, the lovebirds are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are super pumped. They are gracing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos, and we couldn’t be more pleased to share in their sweet love. Set in a retro-classic scene, their elegance and electric chemistry radiate effortlessly. Their love story is as charming as these photos, and honestly, we are living for it! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Wura:
I met Arthur in our church’s media team, bonding over photography and playful banter. Though I initially saw him as unserious, Arthur’s persistence, kindness, and faith revealed his genuine heart. His open declarations of love and consistency gradually won me over. Our friendship deepened through shared laughter, prayers, and mutual respect, evolving into a strong relationship grounded in love and purpose. A turning point came during a Lagos event where our connection felt undeniable. Today, we share a joyful, faith-filled partnership that transformed our lives, proving true love can grow from friendship, laughter, and divine timing.

 

Credit

Bride @itsmisswu
Groom @wildonecreatives
Makeup: @its.vellah
Hair: @misswuonhair
Photography: @thevictorozor

 

