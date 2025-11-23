BN Bling
Wura and Arthur Found Love While Serving Together in Church
Sometimes, the impressions we form of people shift the moment we truly get to know them. Then comes the beautiful surprise of realising they are everything you’ve been hoping for all along.
At first, Wura thought Arthur was just another laid-back church member she connected with because of their shared interest in the media team. But that impression soon began to change as she discovered a side of him that gave her butterflies. His persistence, affectionate nature, and kindness revealed layers of chemistry she never expected… and each new layer drew her in even more. Now, the lovebirds are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are super pumped. They are gracing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos, and we couldn’t be more pleased to share in their sweet love. Set in a retro-classic scene, their elegance and electric chemistry radiate effortlessly. Their love story is as charming as these photos, and honestly, we are living for it! 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:
Credit
Bride @itsmisswu
Groom @wildonecreatives
Makeup: @its.vellah
Hair: @misswuonhair
Photography: @thevictorozor