Six Months into Dating, Waju Proposed to Bukunmi in Morocco! #TheLoveTaleofKW

Some love stories just need that one friend — the one who connects the dots, gives love a little nudge, and helps turn a simple possibility into something real and beautiful.

Bukunmi and Waju’s beautiful love story took flight when their mutual friend from university, Dotun, decided to play cupid. Though their earlier conversations had faded away, fate had other plans. They reconnected on Instagram, and Waju decided to take the casual birthday and Christmas wishes to the next level. He did his little background check, and once he got her WhatsApp number, their chats began. What started as friendly conversations soon blossomed into something truly magical. Six months into their relationship, Waju planned a surprise proposal in Morocco with Dotun’s help, and Bukunmi said yes! Now this sweet duo are saying forever, and their pre-wedding photos are nothing short of chic and elegant. No doubt scrolling through each frame is guaranteed to warm your heart and leave you smiling. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Bukunmi:

Waju and I have known each other since university. He was my friend’s roommate. While we were not close back then, our romantic connection only blossomed years later. On August 13, 2023, Olanrewaju reached out to reconnect via Instagram. Though our initial chat was brief, it rekindled our connection. In December, he wished me a happy birthday, and again on Christmas Day. Unbeknownst to me, he had reached out to my friend, Dotun, to learn more about my relationship status. Dotun shared my past experiences and passed along my WhatsApp number—this marked the true beginning of our journey together. Despite my initial scepticism and the healing I needed from past heartbreaks, Olanrewaju approached our relationship with clarity, determination, and sincerity. He expressed exactly what he wanted and stayed true to his word throughout. Six months into our relationship, on July 19, 2024, while on vacation in Morocco, he proposed. The proposal was a complete surprise, meticulously planned with Dotun and his wife. Witnessing that moment, it was clear how deeply rooted our love is—patient, intentional, and unwavering. Olanrewaju exemplifies Christ’s love, and our story is a true testament to purposeful love. And now we are on a ride to forever.

