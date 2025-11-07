Blue, Bold & Breathtaking! This Bridal Look Speaks Pure Elegance & Style

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

You can never go wrong with a look that is unique in its own way. If you’re aiming to become a stylish bride, we urge you to sit tight, because something extraordinary is about to be revealed.

Bibi Classy has mastered the art of delivering bridal magic, and this royal blue dress is a true reflection of that. The dress features striking wing-like sleeves, a beaded bodice adorned with coloured sequins, and detachable drapes that give a versatile touch. George Snip ensured the traditional gele sat in regal pleats, and to harmonise the look, Flair By Eli delivered this stunning makeup serving as the perfect finishing detail. This full ensemble is a gorgeous work of art and an ideal choice for the bride who wants to stand out on her big day. You can scroll through and see the magic for yourself!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Makeup @flairbyeli
Dress @bibiclassy
Gele @georgesnip
Hairstylist  @derastyleshair
Videography @tims.med
Photography @weddings_by_praise  | @_praisephotography
Assisted by @jerushavisuals

 

