BN Bling
Dinma & Alex Were About to Delete Their Dating Apps When Fate Stepped In!
Love truly has a way of showing up when you least expect it. Just when you think the search is over, one simple decision to try again can completely change everything and lead you straight to your happy ever after.
For Dinma, that one decision was choosing to stay a little longer on a dating app… and that’s how she found her person, Alex. What she didn’t know at that time was that he was also about to leave the app. Clearly, their love was meant to be, and destiny was weaving its web! They started talking and soon introduced each other to their families— something they had never done before. A love so beautiful blossomed, and now, the lovely duo are saying yes to forever, just a day before Dinma’s birthday, so romantic! They put so much thought into this radiant pre-wedding shoot, and it speaks volumes about their love. Their electric chemistry shines so effortlessly through these elegant, culturally rich photos, and we honestly can’t get enough. 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Dinma:
Credit
Bride: @nmaa__k
Planner: @j.bassevents
Photography: @bedgepictures
Bride’s Outfit: @viandi_vogue
Bride’s Stylist: @styledbyzakarie
Makeup: @dyanbeauty__
Hairstylist: @mimihairartistry
Groom’s Outfit: @p.ariesofficial