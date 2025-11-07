Dinma & Alex Were About to Delete Their Dating Apps When Fate Stepped In!

Love truly has a way of showing up when you least expect it. Just when you think the search is over, one simple decision to try again can completely change everything and lead you straight to your happy ever after.

For Dinma, that one decision was choosing to stay a little longer on a dating app… and that’s how she found her person, Alex. What she didn’t know at that time was that he was also about to leave the app. Clearly, their love was meant to be, and destiny was weaving its web! They started talking and soon introduced each other to their families— something they had never done before. A love so beautiful blossomed, and now, the lovely duo are saying yes to forever, just a day before Dinma’s birthday, so romantic! They put so much thought into this radiant pre-wedding shoot, and it speaks volumes about their love. Their electric chemistry shines so effortlessly through these elegant, culturally rich photos, and we honestly can’t get enough. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Dinma:

Alex and I met on a dating app just when I was about to delete it. I decided to swipe one last time, and that’s how I matched with him. He messaged immediately saying he was leaving the app and we should keep chatting on Instagram. Our early conversations were mostly about politics and travel, and though we planned a few dates, work always seemed to get in the way. Then one day, while we were on the phone, he mentioned he was at his lawyer’s office—only for me to realize it was right next to my cousin’s house where I was staying. It felt like the universe was quietly weaving our paths together. Later, while I was in school, he surprised me by flying to Calabar just to see me for a day. After I moved to Abuja, we reconnected, and the spark came alive again. He asked me out, introduced me to his sisters, and I introduced him to mine—it was a first for both of us. He’s always been so thoughtful—from bringing me cake when I craved it to sending reels of wedding dresses saying he’d love to see me in one. He’s made me feel so loved and cherished. And now, he’s proposed—and we’re getting married a day before my birthday because he wants it to be extra special.

Credit

Bride: @nmaa__k

Planner: @j.bassevents

Photography: @bedgepictures

Bride’s Outfit: @viandi_vogue

Bride’s Stylist: @styledbyzakarie

Makeup: @dyanbeauty__

Hairstylist: @mimihairartistry

Groom’s Outfit: @p.ariesofficial