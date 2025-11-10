Weddings
Dinma and Alex’s Journey is All About Love and Perfect Timing!
Remember Dinma and Alex? The lovebirds who were on the verge of deleting their dating apps right before love showed up? Well, they’re now on a beautiful journey of bliss, and we couldn’t be more excited for them!
After giving us all the feels with their sweet love story and pre-wedding photos, the couple sealed it with their dreamy white wedding, which happened just a day before Dinma’s birthday! Dinma was an absolute vision of elegance in her exquisite lace dress, while Alex looked effortlessly charming in his crisp, tailored suit. They exchanged vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony, and afterward, Alex surprised his sweetheart with a brand-new car!
The celebration continued with a vibrant reception where love, laughter, and pure joy filled the air. Every moment radiated the magic of two souls destined to be together, and from these stunning photos, it’s clear that Dinma and Alex’s love story is truly one written in the stars. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Dinma:
