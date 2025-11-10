Dinma and Alex’s Journey is All About Love and Perfect Timing!

Remember Dinma and Alex? The lovebirds who were on the verge of deleting their dating apps right before love showed up? Well, they’re now on a beautiful journey of bliss, and we couldn’t be more excited for them!

After giving us all the feels with their sweet love story and pre-wedding photos, the couple sealed it with their dreamy white wedding, which happened just a day before Dinma’s birthday! Dinma was an absolute vision of elegance in her exquisite lace dress, while Alex looked effortlessly charming in his crisp, tailored suit. They exchanged vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony, and afterward, Alex surprised his sweetheart with a brand-new car!

The celebration continued with a vibrant reception where love, laughter, and pure joy filled the air. Every moment radiated the magic of two souls destined to be together, and from these stunning photos, it’s clear that Dinma and Alex’s love story is truly one written in the stars. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Dinma:

Alex and I met on a dating app just when I was about to delete it. I decided to swipe one last time, and that’s how I matched with him. He messaged immediately saying he was leaving the app and we should keep chatting on Instagram. Our early conversations were mostly about politics and travel, and though we planned a few dates, work always seemed to get in the way. Then one day, while we were on the phone, he mentioned he was at his lawyer’s office—only for me to realize it was right next to my cousin’s house where I was staying. It felt like the universe was quietly weaving our paths together. Later, while I was in school, he surprised me by flying to Calabar just to see me for a day. After I moved to Abuja, we reconnected, and the spark came alive again. He asked me out, introduced me to his sisters, and I introduced him to mine—it was a first for both of us. He’s always been so thoughtful—from bringing me cake when I craved it to sending reels of wedding dresses saying he’d love to see me in one. He’s made me feel so loved and cherished. And now, he’s proposed—and we’re getting married a day before my birthday because he wants it to be extra special.

Credit

Bride: @nmaa__k

Groom: @etz_kachi

Planner: @j.bassevents

Stylist: @styledbyzakarie

Outfit: @stylewright_official

Reel: @ceesreels

Decor: @hoievents

Ambience light: @focusdigitalsabuja

Content Creator: @preshkingvisuals

DJ: @djeyebee

Liveband: @officialrevysax

MC: @mcfrank1010

Cake: @chipsys_oven

Small chops: @chef_joshz @nibblechops_

Hypeman: @energy_machinecfr