She Said Yes! Watch This Romantic Proposal Under the Dallas Sky

Some partners go above and beyond when it comes to romantic gestures, and in today’s proposal video, this groom absolutely delivered in the most spectacular way.

As he led her onto the rooftop venue, his bride-to-be was met with the biggest surprise. A breathtaking candlelit setup, filled with beautiful flowers and rose petals, waited for her. Even more shocking, family and friends were all gathered for their special moment, leaving her speechless. She was so excited! What makes this proposal so grand is that the groom went all out, lighting up the Dallas sky with drone lights that read “will you marry me?” He got on one knee, and she said yes! Then the lights transformed into “she said yes”, illuminating the whole sky for the world to witness their beautiful love story unfold. They ended the night with a vibrant dinner party, celebrating the first step into forever. The internet has been swooning over this great intentionality, the intimacy and sheer romance of it all, and honestly, we’ve also joined the bandwagon because it’s truly amazing to see. 😍

Enjoy the video below: