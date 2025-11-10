Regal, Radiant & Rooted in Heritage – This Edo Bridal Look is a Showstopper!

The week has just begun, and we are off to a glamorous start with a look that perfectly embodies rich cultural heritage and bridal elegance.

Finiee Couture is the designer behind this stunning Edo traditional bridal look, and it’s truly breathtaking. From the floral patterns gracing the neckline and shoulders to the intricate embellishments and coral beadings, this look screams regal excellence. JK Gele and Beads came through with the coral bead accessories and the traditional Okuku, crowning the look with cultural glory, while April’s Glam elevated the entire ensemble with this gorgeous makeup. One beautiful way to celebrate your love story is to show up in a look that honours heritage with the perfect amount of radiance. This inspo absolutely takes the cake, and we bet you’ll love it as much as you do.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @harrietedide

Dress @finieecouture

Makeup @aprilsglam

Beads @jk_geleandbeads

Photography @abrahamsimpaphotography

Assisted by @pwad_pictures | @mikeartphotography_official