Ruth & Emmanuel Met During Post-UTME, and Now Forever Beckons!

Isn’t it amazing how life aligns and places you right where you’re meant to be? For Ruth and Emmanuel, their journey began in the most unexpected place… the hall of their Post-UTME exams.

They happened to sit side by side and struck up a simple conversation, exchanging contacts before heading their separate ways. They kept in touch for admission updates, and as fate would have it, both gained admission into the same school to study the same course. Since Emmanuel got in before Ruth, he helped her settle in and find accommodation — such a thoughtful gesture that marked the start of something special.

What began as a friendship soon blossomed into a deep and beautiful bond, and now, these two lovebirds are all set to say “I do!” Scrolling through their pre-wedding photos is like watching love come alive in 4k. The warmth, electric chemistry and sweet glow of love shine effortlessly. We were also graced with a photo from their earlier days, which just warms our hearts deeply. They have come a long way, and we are so excited for them as they embark on this beautiful journey of forever. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ruth:

I met my husband for the first time in 2017, the day I went to write my Post-UTME exams. By sheer coincidence, we were seated side by side. We exchanged contacts, promising to keep in touch about admission updates. But what really caught my attention that day were his “Moses sandals.” I remember thinking, “Who still wears these kinds of sandals?” 😂 That was my first impression of him. We kept in touch afterwards, though truth be told, he was the one doing most of the calling. I wasn’t exactly “famzing” him. Eventually, when he noticed I wasn’t reciprocating much, he stopped calling. About two months later, his call came in again to share that he had been offered admission in the first batch. I was genuinely happy for him, even though I was still waiting for mine.

The second batch came, and nothing. Then came the third batch, and finally, my name was out. To my surprise, it was the same course as his. I called to share the good news and told him I would be travelling from Lagos to school soon. By the time I arrived, he had already helped set up my accommodation in the hostel since he had resumed earlier. That thoughtful gesture was the spark that deepened our friendship, one that slowly blossomed into an amazing love story. We were friends before lovers, and I believe that built the solid foundation we share today. We truly complete and complement each other. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the boy with the “Moses sandals” I met at 17 would one day become the man I would spend the rest of my life with. Here’s to our bright future, rooted in God, overflowing with love, and anchored in peace.

A nostalgic photo of Ruth and Emmanuel from when it all began 😍

