Beauty Look
Bring Swirls of Colour & Sparkle to Your After-Party With This Bridal Inspo
If you are a bride-to-be who is obsessed with sparkle and colours, then you are in luck because your bridal dreams are about to come true.
What we have here is this glittering mini after-party dress by Prudential Atelier, and it’s all shades of dreamy. This sleeveless masterpiece features intricate swirly beading in vibrant colours and a beautiful silhouette that adds a modern touch. Hair Artistry by TK sleeked the hair into a curly side-swept bun for an elegant effect, and Yinka Lot Beauty nailed this ethereal makeup, featuring wispy, featherlight lashes and nude tones. All in all, this is one fabulous look that will make you stand out on your big day. No doubt, your entrance into forever deserves a look that shines as bright as the star you are, and this look is sure to bring that vision to life!
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Makeup: @yinkalotbeauty
Dress: @prudential_atelier
Hair: @mydiamondhairandco
Hairstylist: @hairartistrybytk
Jewelry: @kay_stylehive
Purse: @luxe_xtra
Content Creator: @reelsbygeorge_
Photography: @swale_photography