This Bride Gave a Funny Wedding Day Lecture to Her Bridesmaids | Watch

Forget wedding jitters, this bride spent her wedding morning running a masterclass on marriage, and her bridesmaids were the star students! 😅

As they got ready for the big day, they engaged in a hilarious trend where she ‘lectured’ them on how to ‘get a man’. Dressed in her stunning robe, the bride embodied the role perfectly, from her serious gestures down to her body language. The bridesmaids also played along, paying full attention and agreeing to her playful teachings. One bridesmaid, whom she directed questions to, also nailed her role completely, and it’s all so hilarious. The background audio they were imitating makes the video even more humorous. Technically, the bride is well-equipped for this masterclass, and the internet has definitely been laughing their nonstop over their video.

Enjoy the video below:

 

Related Topics:
