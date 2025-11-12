News
Tolulope & Temitope Met as Teenagers and Their Love Only Grew Stronger!
Some of the most beautiful love stories are born from patience and persistence, and Tolulope and Temitope’s journey is nothing short of that. Weeks ago, they had us swooning over their enchanting pre-wedding photos. Now, the lovely duo have tied the knot in grand style, and we get to share in their joy.
The lovebirds met at an event when they were teenagers. It was Temitope who spotted Tolulope first, and they got to talking. Through all the evolving social media platforms, their conversations flowed through. Though Tolulope didn’t take it seriously at the time, that did not stop Temitope from moving on with his sweet intentions. That consistency has paid off because they have now stepped into forever! Their outdoor white wedding was a beautiful celebration of love, with the charming couple looking radiant in their outfits. To seal their union culturally, they had a lovely Yoruba traditional wedding, and they looked equally exceptional for the ceremony. These wedding photos are a testament to their beautiful love, and we couldn’t be happier for them. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Tolulope:
From spotting me at an event when we were teenagers, to following up on Facebook, Temitope and I became friends who would randomly check on each other. We rarely met physically, but stayed in contact, from Facebook to 2go to BBM and WhatsApp. At the time, he had asked to make it official, and I laughed it off. Well, here we are, many years later, laughing in our marriage and enjoying God’s plan.
Tolulope and Emmanuel also had a beautiful Yoruba traditional wedding. Here’s how it went:
