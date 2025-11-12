Honour Your Yoruba Roots in Elegant Style With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Connect with us

Beauty Look

Published

22 minutes ago

 on

Your traditional wedding is the perfect opportunity to explore your unique sense of style while honouring your rich heritage. Today, we’ve got something special that every Yoruba bride will absolutely love!

Loveth King Styling came through with this stunning outfit that exudes pure elegance. The black and red contrast was a bold yet timeless choice, and we love how the cut-out patterns beautifully accentuate the silhouette. For that perfect traditional touch, Gele by Leema delivered this gele in super crisp pleats and for the finishing touch, Vinest Makeup delivered this glowy nude makeup that ties the ensemble beautifully. Your Yoruba traditional wedding deserves all the glamour and grace. This look embodies both and more, transforming you into royalty and bringing your inner goddess to life.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @lovethking_styling
Makeup: @vinestmakeup
Gele: @gelebyleema
Photography: @abrahamsimpaphotography
Purse: @bellezaaccessories_
Accessories: @teezar_jewelry

 

