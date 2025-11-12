Watch This Bride Add a Touch of Humour to Her Big Day With Her Sarcasm

This bride’s playful antics on her wedding day have left the internet in stitches. In this hilarious video, she participated in a fun trend of saying one thing and then doing the direct opposite.

She went from pretending to being terrified of men to claiming her wedding dress is actually beachwear and that her groom is just her pastor, then actually acting out the opposite and getting wedded to him happily and dancing the night away. The humour lies in the sarcasm and the sudden reveal clips showing her doing the exact same things she was supposedly against. We all know love is sweet and irresistible, and there’s no escaping Cupid’s arrow once it strikes. It’s clear she adores her groom, and this is a fun, lighthearted way to celebrate their love story. 😅

Enjoy the video below: