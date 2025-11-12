Connect with us

Watch This Bride Add a Touch of Humour to Her Big Day With Her Sarcasm

Honour Your Yoruba Roots in Elegant Style With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Tolulope & Temitope Met as Teenagers and Their Love Only Grew Stronger!

This Bride Gave a Funny Wedding Day Lecture to Her Bridesmaids | Watch

Bring Swirls of Colour & Sparkle to Your After-Party With This Bridal Inspo

Ruth & Emmanuel Met During Post-UTME, and Now Forever Beckons!

Regal, Radiant & Rooted in Heritage - This Edo Bridal Look is a Showstopper!

Dinma and Alex’s Journey is All About Love and Perfect Timing!

She Said Yes! Watch This Romantic Proposal Under the Dallas Sky

Sparkle Through Your Wedding Reception in This Dazzling Brown Bridal Look

This bride’s playful antics on her wedding day have left the internet in stitches. In this hilarious video, she participated in a fun trend of saying one thing and then doing the direct opposite.

She went from pretending to being terrified of men to claiming her wedding dress is actually beachwear and that her groom is just her pastor, then actually acting out the opposite and getting wedded to him happily and dancing the night away. The humour lies in the sarcasm and the sudden reveal clips showing her doing the exact same things she was supposedly against. We all know love is sweet and irresistible, and there’s no escaping Cupid’s arrow once it strikes. It’s clear she adores her groom, and this is a fun, lighthearted way to celebrate their love story. 😅

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

