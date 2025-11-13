Ethel & Harry Met on The Dance Floor – Now, They’re Dancing Into Forever!

Leaver’s parties often mark the end of a chapter, so finding love in such a moment feels both unexpected and beautifully poetic. For Ethel and Harry, the ending of a journey turned into their own beautiful beginning.

Neither of them felt like attending the party, but fate was directing this story. While at the party, Ethel danced heartily, and it caught Harry’s attention. He complimented her dancing skills, and that sparked a sweet, effortless connection between them. Amidst the music and dancing, their hearts found each other, and ten years down the line, the rest is history. Now they are set to say ‘I do,’ and we could not be more thrilled for them! Their love story is such a beautiful one, and you can just tell how smitten they are in these enchanting beachhouse pre-wedding photos. Each frame is a sweet love letter, filled with so much electric chemistry and romance. We urge you to scroll through and witness their love for yourself! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Ethel:

So we met in the first year of university at a leaver’s party. Apparently, we both didn’t want to go to the party, but we were convinced by our friends. During the party, I got tired of dancing and decided to relax. Unknowingly, Harry was also relaxing at the same spot, stealing glances at me while I was dancing. He stole the opportunity to talk to me as I stood there soaking in the music. The conversation was quite smooth and easy-going because the vibe was there, and we connected straight away. We danced and laughed for a while. He complimented my beautiful dancing skills, and that, he still loves about me. We exchanged contacts and became friends for just 2 weeks because we knew we were meant to be together, no time to waste and started dating right off. Ten years later, here we are dancing our way through to forever.

Credit

Bride: @_araa_naa

Photography: @klemyowusu

Videography: @obil.coleman