Get Your Bridal Glow On Lock With This Stunning White Wedding Inspo

Every bride deserves a look that makes her big day unforgettable. To achieve this, a perfect blend of elegance and style will definitely come in handy. Today’s inspo is sure a reflection of this.

Mide Outfit designed this dreamy lace dress, and it’s truly exceptional. The breathtaking ensemble features a silhouette fully adorned with exquisite beadwork and sequined detailing. Attached to the back is a beautiful silk train that gives a versatile look. David’s Touch brought a celestial glow to the look, with this glamorous, flawless makeup. Tying the look together, Hair by Prance styled the hair in a sleek, curled bun, no flying strands in sight. This white wedding look is ethereal and stunning! If your bridal dreams involve fairytales and timeless elegance, then this look is a perfect match for you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Designer & Stylist @mide_outfit_

Makeup @davidstouch_

Hairstylist @hairbyprance

Luxury Fabric @beth_el_fabrics

Jewelry & shoe @modestdailyfashion

Bouquet @themjaccessories_bouquet

Photography @grandillusionsphotography