Get Your Bridal Glow On Lock With This Stunning White Wedding Inspo

Honour Your Yoruba Roots in Elegant Style With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Bring Swirls of Colour & Sparkle to Your After-Party With This Bridal Inspo

Regal, Radiant & Rooted in Heritage - This Edo Bridal Look is a Showstopper!

Sparkle Through Your Wedding Reception in This Dazzling Brown Bridal Look

Blue, Bold & Breathtaking! This Bridal Look Speaks Pure Elegance & Style

Your Show-Stopping Bridal Moment Begins With This Fabulous Teal Inspo

Step Into Your Nikkah Ceremony Gracefully With This Stylish Bridal Look

Shimmer, Shine & Slay! This Silver Reception Look is Pure Bridal Magic

Brides-to-Be, Step Into Golden Elegance on Your Big Day With This Stunning Igbo Bridal Look

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Every bride deserves a look that makes her big day unforgettable. To achieve this, a perfect blend of elegance and style will definitely come in handy. Today’s inspo is sure a reflection of this.

Mide Outfit designed this dreamy lace dress, and it’s truly exceptional. The breathtaking ensemble features a silhouette fully adorned with exquisite beadwork and sequined detailing. Attached to the back is a beautiful silk train that gives a versatile look. David’s Touch brought a celestial glow to the look, with this glamorous, flawless makeup. Tying the look together, Hair by Prance styled the hair in a sleek, curled bun, no flying strands in sight. This white wedding look is ethereal and stunning! If your bridal dreams involve fairytales and timeless elegance, then this look is a perfect match for you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Designer & Stylist @mide_outfit_
Makeup @davidstouch_
Hairstylist @hairbyprance
Luxury Fabric @beth_el_fabrics
Jewelry & shoe @modestdailyfashion
Bouquet @themjaccessories_bouquet
Photography @grandillusionsphotography

 

