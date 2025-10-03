Teenage Crush to Forever Love! Tolulope and Temitope Were Meant to be

Some love stories don’t rush — they take their time, unfolding gently until they become impossible to ignore. For Tolulope and Temitope, this was exactly the case, and what blossomed is nothing short of amazing!

Their love story began with something as simple as a Facebook friend request after Temitope first spotted Tolulope at an event in their teenage years. What followed were years of casual ‘just checking on you’ messages that kept them connected across every platform shift as technology evolved. Even though Tolulope wasn’t open to a relationship at first, Temitope was undeterred, and now, his consistency has paid off! The sweethearts are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and their pre-wedding shoot is a beautiful display of love, joy, and undeniable chemistry. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Tolu:

From spotting me at an event when we were teenagers, to following up on Facebook, Temitope and I became friends who would randomly check on each other. We rarely met physically, but stayed in contact, from Facebook to 2go to BBM and WhatsApp. At the time, he had asked to make it official and I laughed it off. Well, here we are, many years later, laughing in our marriage and enjoying God’s plan.

Credits

Bride: @tolu_wa

Groom: @oluwadabest

Planner: @bteventmgt

Photography: @thetomiwajayi